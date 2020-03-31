Detectives began investigating Santiago Garcia on March 26, after a child disclosed being touched inappropriately by Garcia, police said. Garcia is a general contractor who lives in the home that houses the day care.
The day care has been at the Monticello Drive address since 2017. It was located in the 7500 block of Parkwood Court in 2016.
Garcia was not yet listed in court records, so it was unclear whether he had retained an attorney.
Detectives are asking that anyone who thinks that Garcia may have touched their child to contact the Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800.