A City of Falls Church police officer has been charged with 10 counts of Internet crimes involving children, authorities said Thursday.

The FBI arrested Robert MacSeain, 29, of Fairfax on Sept. 12, Falls Church police said. The department said the officer has been suspended pending an internal investigation and all his police powers have been revoked.

MacSeain was hired as a dispatcher for the Falls Church police in 2011, police said. He became an officer in January 2017 and has worked a midnight shift since then.

An attorney for MacSeain was not listed in court records and a phone number could not be located for him.

Both the Falls Church police and the FBI declined to provide additional details about the nature of the charges.