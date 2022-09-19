False reports of violence Monday at area schools, authorities say

Gift Article Share

At least three schools in the Washington area were targets on Monday of the proliferating hoax known as swatting in which a false report is made to authorities of a violent incident in the school building. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police searched, but no shootings or other violent incidents could be found, authorities said. Similar hoaxes or false reports reportedly occurred on Monday elsewhere in Virginia.

They have also been reported in recent days across the United States and have prompted a statement from the FBI. The bureau said it took the practice of making false reports “very seriously,” because it placed the innocent at risk and expended law enforcement resources.

In the Washington area, the targets on Monday included schools in Arlington and in Loudoun County.

In Loudoun, both the county sheriff’s office and the Leesburg police department were notified of acts of violence at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. Loudoun County High School is in Leesburg.

The sheriff’s office described the notification as a hoax but said that authorities take such reports seriously and are investigating.

In Arlington, the police said officers went to Washington-Liberty High School, formerly known as Wasington-Lee High School, about 2:20 p.m. in response to a report of a possible act of violence. Officers found no evidence of any shooting or injuries, the police said.

Washington-Liberty’s principal, Tony Hall, said in a message to parents that the report of a violent act at the school was made in a 911 call but “was quickly determined to be a false report.” The message said there was an increased police presence, but no threat and “no lockdown at this time.”

The precise purpose and number of Monday’s false reports could not be determined immediately, nor was it clear who was behind them.

