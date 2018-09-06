A family member identified a mother and her two children as the people found dead in a Herndon home on Wednesday, an incident police said they were investigating as a murder-suicide.

Noera Ayaz, 42, and her sons were found dead in a single family home in the 1000 block of Safa Street, said Yasir Ayaz, the brother of the woman. Fairfax County police said the juveniles had been shot and Noera Ayaz was discovered upstairs with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Noera Ayaz’s husband came home around 6:20 p.m. and found the bodies of his sons, before calling police. Officers found Noera Ayaz dead in a bathroom in the house, Yasir Ayaz said.

Police have not offered a motive for the apparent murder-suicide.

In an interview Thursday morning, Yasir Ayaz said he had not yet learned from authorities how his family members died. He was headed to Virginia.

“I’ll remember her as well-loved, passionate about people and passionate about law,” Ayaz said of his sister, who had a law degree. “She was a caring person, so it is a mystery as to how this happened.”

Ayaz said his sister had a biomedical degree from Brown University and a law degree from Columbia University’s law school. Ayaz said he and his sister grew up in Upstate New York and that she had lived in Qatar before moving to the D.C. area.

An online article in a Turkish newspaper from 2016 listed Noera Ayaz as the director of the New York-based nonprofit group Women in Islam, which aims to empower women and focuses on social justice issues. The article also said she worked with victims of domestic abuse and helped them obtain legal immigration status in the United States, among other projects.

“Noera Ayaz has been actively serving the American Muslim community for the last two decades,” the article says. “. . . She works hard to empower women and young people in hopes to bridge the gap between cultures.”

She was also listed online as an immigration attorney with the Herndon-based nonprofit immigration group Just Neighbors, and press reports listed her as working with the Council on Islamic American Relations in New York.

She had also worked as an associate at the law firm of Baker Botts LLP, where she focused on intellectual property. The Turkey outlet, the Daily Sabah, said she had traveled widely in Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey and other countries.

“In the U.S., although there is a democratic governmental system, women are still fighting for equal pay for the equal work they do alongside their male counterparts,” Noera Ayaz was quoted as saying in the online article. “There is also an alarming number of sexual assaults in the workplace. One in six women in the U.S. are the victims of attempted or completed rape in the course of their lives. More than the political system, the underlying attitudes towards women must be respectful and dignified.”