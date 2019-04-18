Barry Holmes liked to keep the traffic moving.

Earlier this week, as his sister passed through a repaving project along Southern Avenue in Southeast Washington, she encountered her brother directing traffic for a construction company.

The 57-year-old was decked out in a bright yellow vest with orange stripes and white hard hat. His sister Jacqueline slowed to hand him some money for lunch, but he told her to “keep it going” and not hold up other motorists.

“He liked his job, and he was good at it,” Jacqueline Holmes said.

Days later, Barry Holmes, who lived in Landover, Md., was fatally shot while he was working in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue SE, along the border with Maryland near Benning Ridge. The shooting, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, occurred on the same street where he and his sister last saw each other.

What happened in Holmes’s final minutes remains under investigation. Family members, after talking to a motorist who said she saw the shooting, say they believe Holmes was shot by a man angry after being warned to not cross the street. A brother, David Holmes, said the witness told relatives the gunman “came at him, pulled a gun and shot him in the chest.”



Barry Holmes, 57, of Landover, Md., was fatally shot Wednesday while directing traffic for a construction company repaving Southern Avenue in Southeast Washington. (D.C. police)

Relatives said that they understand Barry Holmes and the gunman argued but that they were not sure of the full extent of the exchange. “It’s crazy that this senseless stuff happens,” said Jacqueline Holmes, 55. “It don’t make no sense. . . . He was directing traffic to keep everyone safe.”

D.C. Police Chief Peter ­Newsham, talking to reporters Wednesday night, confirmed the shooting involved the workplace but did not describe details regarding a possible motive. Barry Holmes was a contract worker for the road crew, identified Thursday as Capitol Paving, based in Northeast.

“There was some kind of dispute between the worker and the suspect,” Newsham said. “The suspect produced a gun and shot him. . . . You got a guy out here, all he did today was come to work, and he doesn’t get to go home to his family. It’s very sad.”

No arrest has been made, but police were searching for an assailant who fled into Maryland. Police said they were investigating the nature of the dispute and were trying to determine whether the two men had prior dealings, knew each other or were strangers.

Holmes’s family said the witness they spoke to did not wish to speak to a reporter; she could not be reached independently. Representatives of Capitol Paving, which is under contract by the District to repave Southern Avenue, declined to comment Thursday.

Holmes, married and active in his church, Sword of Spirit Ministries in Prince George’s County, was the District’s 50th homicide victim of the year, a count that is up 35 percent from this time in 2018. Seventy percent of this year’s killings have occurred east of the Anacostia River, as Wednesday’s shooting did.

Holmes was one of five siblings, each born about a year apart, who grew up in a close family in Capitol Heights, just over the District line in Maryland. The family home was a few blocks from where his sister had last seen him Saturday. Their father died in 1969, their mother in 2017. Their father was in the Air Force; the couple is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

David Holmes, 58, said his brother’s wife has two children from a previous marriage. Family described Barry Holmes as the favorite uncle to five nephews and six nieces. David Holmes said Barry had worked on and off for Capitol Paving for the past several years.

David and Jacqueline Holmes described Barry as a devout Christian who devoted his free time to his evangelical church. “He is a Christian brother, and I hope to see him when I get to heaven,” David Holmes said.

Jacqueline Holmes said Barry, who she said served in the Marines in the 1980s, was the top jokester in a family that likes to laugh. She said she and her siblings lived in Prince George’s County and all attended Suitland High School.

“He was a good guy,” Jacqueline Holmes said. “I miss my brother.”

