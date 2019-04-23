Officials are still trying to account for a family of four people after a fire broke out early Tuesday at an apartment building in Maryland.

Two firefighters suffered burns in the two-alarm fire that started around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Warner Avenue at the Verona complex in Landover Hills, according to Prince George’s County Fire officials.

The fire originated on the terrace level, and there was a partial collapse of one of the exterior walls on one side, fire officials said.

The firefighters suffered burn injuries but are expected to recover. At least 22 people were inside the apartment building and were safe, but a family of four living in one of the units has not been accounted for, officials said.

Lamont Pettaway told NBC4 that he heard loud sounds and then saw the fire.

“We heard a loud pop, we heard a loud boom, and then once that happened, everybody got out,” he said. “We came on the balcony and we looked at it, and I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Another man who lived in the complex, Didier Tekum, told NBC4 he grabbed his baby and wife and they tried to get down a stairwell but couldn’t. They got out safely by climbing out through a balcony and a fire escape with help from neighbors.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news