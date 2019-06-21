Work continues on the second phase of Metro's Silver Line near the new Herndon station on Dec. 12, 2018, in Virginia. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Todd Hitt chose not to join his family’s thriving Northern Virginia contracting company, instead striking out on his own as a developer. Now, to help him secure a lower prison sentence, that family has paid $20 million back to the investors Hitt defrauded.

“I’m deeply sorry for the pain I’ve caused my large, loving family,” Hitt said Friday as Judge Leonie M. Brinkema sentenced him to 6 1/2 years in prison for securities fraud, a deal made with prosecutors that included the $20 million restitution. To his nearly 40 victims, he said, “I’ve betrayed their trust and squandered their goodwill.”

Hitt, 54, pleaded guilty earlier this year, admitting that for four years he lied to friends and associates to secure millions in investments for his firm, Kiddar Capital, and various unsuccessful Northern Virginia real estate projects.

“Mr. Hitt’s offense is unforgivable,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Lytle said in court, “a collosal Ponzi scheme.” But, he added, the amount of money his family paid back is “extraordinary” and “very important to the victims.” He said it was “a terrible dilemma” and a “difficult decision” to agree to a relatively light sentence.

After a college soccer career, Hitt found some success in real estate, building “McMansions” in Arlington, where he lived, and working on a mixed-used development in Falls Church, according to court records. He became more ambitious, raising millions for new projects — including a commercial building next to the planned Herndon stop on Metro’s Silver Line.

To get that money, he lied to investors, claiming to have his own “skin in the game” as well as substantial outside support, prosecutors said. At least one investor was swayed by the false claim that Hitt had a role in Hitt Contracting, his family’s construction business.

“He struggled transitioning,” his sister wrote in a letter to the court.

Hitt acknowledged that he used money from new investors to pay off earlier ones, while buying himself jewelry, sports tickets and vacations on private jets. He donated some of the money to charity in hopes of boosting his image as a developer.

Defense attorney Danny Onorato said in court that 6 1/2 years behind bars is “not a slap on the wrist, it’s a significant amount of incarceration.” He noted that Hitt has supporters beyond his family, including young people he has coached in soccer and helped obtain college scholarships.

He has forfeited his home in Arlington, which originally belonged to his grandparents, as part of his plea deal.

