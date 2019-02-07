Daniel Olaya, 35, left, with his sister Becky Guzman, 42, in the family home they shared in Bowie, Md. Olaya was struck by a vehicle about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in the 1900 block of 4th Street NW. He died on Wednesday. (Family photo)

The three friends were walking to their car after performing at open mic night at a pub in Northwest Washington when, one said, a black SUV sped by them. Jeremy Levinger said he screamed for the driver to slow down.

The vehicle skidded to a stop, an argument ensued and Levinger said the driver threatened to retrieve a gun. Daniel Olaya took out his phone and snapped a picture of the SUV’s Virginia license plate.

Levinger, Olaya and a third friend walked away, heading west on T Street and turning onto 4th Street, the heart of tidy LeDroit Park. Moments later, D.C. police said in a report, following “an argument and making threats,” the driver “used the . . . vehicle as a weapon to intentionally strike” Olaya. He then sped off, police said.

The hit-and-run crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. The 35-year-old sound engineer from Bowie, Md., died Wednesday.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

This week, Levinger and Olaya’s sister said D.C. police released the photo the victim had taken of the SUV as they sought the public’s help in their search for the vehicle. Police later said they found it abandoned on V Street, about four blocks from the collision site.



Daniel Olaya, 35, of Bowie, Md. (Family photo)

Police have not made an arrest.

“It’s just plain stupid, the reason why he died,” said Olaya’s older sister, Becky Guzman, 42. She said Olaya lived with her in the house where they had grown up. She described her younger brother as a habitual jokester who “could make you laugh so hard” but noted that it sometimes got him into trouble when they were youths.

D.C. police declined to discuss details of the case Thursday and would not confirm that the photo of the license plate came from the victim’s phone. Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said detectives have not concluded that road rage was the motive.

Guzman said her 8-year-old son adored Olaya and would ask in the mornings, “Is Uncle Danny up? Is Uncle Danny up?” She said Olaya was quiet and sometimes timid, but once he got to know someone he became the source of unending laughter. While growing up, Olaya would playfully pull his big sister’s hair, and once grown, they never began or ended a day without telling each other, “I love you,” and kissing one another on the cheek.

After graduating from Bowie High, Olaya trained in sound engineering, and was considered skilled at creating “beats” from computer programs that can be played in the background of rap music.

Sound engineering and music production producing music had always been his passion, but Olaya had arrests, including one that led to a conviction for drug possession in the District in 2009. In 2017, he was charged with assault and robbery in Maryland, a case that was pending trial when he died. Guzman said her brother couldn’t find work because of his record and was trying to make music his career.

“He kept hitting dead ends and his spirits were down,” Guzman said.

Olaya was with another friend and Levinger, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher from Baltimore trying to get into social work. They were at the Boundary Stone Public House for Monday night’s weekly Open Mic night.

Afterward, they were crossing T Street between 3rd and 4th streets when the SUV went by and Levinger shouted at the driver. “He screeched to a halt,” Levinger said. He said the driver pulled up alongside them, shouted, and then got out of the SUV. “We were like, ‘Please don’t mess with us,’ ” Levinger said.

He said the man told them he had a gun in his vehicle. Levinger said that, fearing the worst, Olaya photographed the license plate when the man returned to the SUV. The friends continued, turning on 4th Street; Levinger said he and the friend were on the sidewalk and Olaya was ahead of them, in the street, attempting to cross to the other side. He said the driver of the SUV appeared to accelerate and veered into the opposite lane as he struck Olaya, and then drove off.

Olaya has a 3-year-old son, Lynx, who lives with his mother in Bowie. His father worked for the Organization of American States and his mother for the World Wildlife Fund. They had retired and moved to their home country of Colombia.

They returned Wednesday for their son’s funeral.

