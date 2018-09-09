Two adults, three children and a dog got out of a house in Howard County, Md., before it blew up. (Howqard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services photo)

A “before” photo of the house in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. could not be readily located. But there is an “after” photo, which shows flames, firefighters and debris. But not much of a house.

The Howard County fire department said a house in the 15000 block of Bushy Park Road, in the Woodbine area of the county, blew up late Friday night.

Officials said the fire department was alerted Friday night by the owner of the home, who reported a gas leak inside the house.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, the department said, “there was an explosion.”

Nobody was injured, the department said.

Two adults and three children got out before the blast, according to the fire department. The family dog was also safe.

According to an account posted early Saturday, the fire was quickly controlled. Investigators were at the site, the fire department said, to determine the cause of the explosion and find where it originated.

Damage was about $300,000, the fire department said.