A 5-year-old child was attacked Friday by two pit bulls in a house in Southern Maryland, the state police said. The child’s injuries were not life-threatening, the police said.

They said the attack occurred about 7 p.m. in a house in the 48000 block of Leeward Circle in the Lexington Park area of St. Mary’s County.

According to police, the child was playing when attacked by one of the family pit bulls and then by the second as well.

Members of the community went into the house and rescued the child from the two dogs. The child was flown by state police helicopter to Children’s National Medical Center in the District.

Police said Saturday that they were continuing to investigate.

