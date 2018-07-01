A man was killed Saturday morning in a car crash at an intersection in Southern Maryland, according to the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. in the Leonardtown area of the county on Point Lookout Road near Budds Creek Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, an eastbound car went through a stop sign on Budds Creek Road and was struck by a box truck that was headed south on Point Lookout Road. A passenger in the car was thrown from the vehicle and fatally injured, the sheriff’s office said. He was identified by the office as Moises Rodriquez, 26, of Lexington Park.