A Rockville man was killed Saturday in a car crash on the Clara Barton Parkway, police said. (iStock/iStock)

A man was killed Saturday morning in a car crash on the Clara Barton Parkway in the Bethesda area of Montgomery County, the U.S. Park Police said.

The police identified the victim as Sachin B Narasinghe P Dewage, 21, of Rockville. They said two other people were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

A head-on collision occurred about 4 a.m. near Lock 5 on the C&O Canal, the police said. It was apparently in the inbound lanes.