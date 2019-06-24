One person was killed Monday night on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in a crash that closed all northbound lanes of the highway between Riverdale Road and Interstate 295, authorities said.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department said one person was pronounced dead at the scene after being extricated from the wreckage.

One person was taken into custody after the two-vehicle crash, which occurred about 9 p.m., according to the Maryland State Highway Administration and Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police.

Delgado said traffic was being diverted from the parkway onto Riverdale Road.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, Delgado said. However, he said park police were trying to learn whether a vehicle in the crash “was fleeing” from another police agency. But, he said, “no active chase” was underway at the time of the crash.

D.C. police said one of their vehicles was damaged in a hit-and-run collision in the 4500 block of Quarles Street NE, within a mile of an entrance ramp to the parkway, but it was not clear whether the incidents were connected.

