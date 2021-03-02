D.C. police confirmed the fatality but had not released the identity of the cyclist as of Tuesday morning, saying they are awaiting notification of relatives. Police gave no details of how the accident occurred, but said additional details could be available Tuesday.
A statement from Children’s National Hospital said the shuttle is operated by LAZ Parking, which also employs the driver. The hospital said the employee shuttle had no passengers at the time.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident,” according to a statement from a LAZ Parking spokeswoman. “Police are currently investigating, and we are fully cooperating with the local authorities as well as conducting our own internal reviews.”
The statement adds, “The safety, security, and well-being of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve continue to be our utmost priority.”