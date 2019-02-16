Two men died in single-vehicle crash Saturday morning just east of Dulles International Airport, authorities said.

The vehicle was headed southbound on Route 28 near McLearan Road when the crash took place at about 4:30 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police. Both of those who died were adults, police said.

The southbound lanes of Route 28 were closed for several hours after the incident. Police were still investigating the circumstances of the crash Saturday afternoon.

