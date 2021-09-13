A 7-year-old and a 2-year-old riding in the same Honda Crosstour were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. Authorities did not identify those victims.
The state police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday when the Honda lost control as it traveled eastbound on I-66 near the 64-mile marker.
The Honda struck a Toyota Rav4 and continued off the roadway, before rebounding off a guardrail and striking the Toyota a second time, the state police said. The Honda continued off the left side of the roadway and struck a second guardrail, which caused the vehicle to spin back onto the roadway.
A tractor-trailer swerved to avoid the Honda but ended up striking it, police said. The driver of the Toyota suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The crash caused miles-long backups on I-66.