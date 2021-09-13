Authorities have identified the victims of a fatal multivehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 66 as a Maine mother and two of her young children.

Lacquora Smith, 28, Kennedy Smith, 4, and Kyson Smith, 6, were pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck just before the Capital Beltway interchange in Fairfax County, the Virginia State Police said. All three were from Alfred, Maine.

A 7-year-old and a 2-year-old riding in the same Honda Crosstour were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. Authorities did not identify those victims.

The state police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday when the Honda lost control as it traveled eastbound on I-66 near the 64-mile marker.

The Honda struck a Toyota Rav4 and continued off the roadway, before rebounding off a guardrail and striking the Toyota a second time, the state police said. The Honda continued off the left side of the roadway and struck a second guardrail, which caused the vehicle to spin back onto the roadway.

A tractor-trailer swerved to avoid the Honda but ended up striking it, police said. The driver of the Toyota suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash caused miles-long backups on I-66.