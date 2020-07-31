By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 31, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDTA woman died in a head-on collision in Prince George’s County, police said.The crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Old Alexander Ferry Road near Branch Avenue in Clinton, according to officials.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAn initial investigation found that an SUV and a car were headed in opposite directions when they crashed head-on. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.