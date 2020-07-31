A woman died in a head-on collision in Prince George’s County, police said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Old Alexander Ferry Road near Branch Avenue in Clinton, according to officials.

An initial investigation found that an SUV and a car were headed in opposite directions when they crashed head-on. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.