A crash left two people dead and injured three others Friday morning, closing part of Interstate 295 in Washington during the morning rush and capping off a week of crashes that snarled major roads in the region.

Authorities responded about 3 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-295 near the Howard Road interchange in Southeast. Southbound lanes were closed for about four hours while authorities investigated.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said the collision occurred as a vehicle was being driven northbound on the southbound side of the interstate.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was one of the fatalities, authorities said. One person was in critical condition and two others were in serious condition, authorities said.

The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The collision came hours after fiery, chain-reaction crashes closed eastbound Interstate 66 in Fairfax County. Virginia State Police said two vehicles collided at 5:50 p.m. near the Chain Bridge Road interchange, leading to a second collision involving 12 vehicles — including two that caught fire — after cars swerved to avoid the initial crash.

One driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, officials said. The highway’s eastbound lanes were closed for more than an hour. The crashes are under investigation.

That fiery wreck was not the first to clog a major Virginia highway on Thursday.

At 1:40 p.m., a tractor-trailer carrying insulation jackknifed on the Beltway’s inner loop near the Van Dorn Street interchange, prompting officials to close much of the highway for about two hours. The crash prompted Metro to run additional Blue Line service as traffic backed up for several miles in each direction.

A day earlier, Fairfax County authorities had responded to the inner loop north of the Dulles Toll Road interchange after an 18-wheeler box truck leaked diesel fuel, closing three lanes. Authorities said they contained the spill before fuel leaked into a nearby creek.

Also on Wednesday, two Montgomery County officers on motorcycles suffered minor injuries after a crash on northbound Interstate 270, north of Clarksburg, Md., during an escort training exercise. One officer had a problem and put the motorcycle down, officials said, and the second officer had tried to avoid the crash. Northbound I-270 was closed for about an hour.

The lengthiest road closure in recent days occurred March 28, when the Beltway’s inner loop was shuttered for 12 hours near the American Legion Bridge after a tanker truck carrying more than 8,500 gallons of fuel overturned, spilling 150 gallons onto the roadway.

The traffic mess started just before 2 p.m., when the truck crashed, straddled three lanes of traffic and clipped a guardrail on the right shoulder. The truck driver was cited with reckless driving and four counts of having defective brakes in the crash, which happened on a section of road that carries about 239,000 vehicles daily.

