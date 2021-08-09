Prince George’s County police, which handles all fatal collisions in Seat Pleasant, continues to investigate.
Later Saturday, around 8 p.m., county officers were called to another collision involving a pedestrian on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington. Quintin Gaston, 27, was crossing the highway at Livingston Road in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured.
Gaston, of Fort Washington, was transported to a hospital where he died, authorities said.
County police are investigating.