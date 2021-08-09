Two men in Prince George’s County were struck and killed Saturday in separate vehicle collisions, county police said.

At 1 a.m. Saturday, Seat Pleasant police officers found Diondre James, 44, in the street near Central Avenue and Shady Glen Drive with critical injuries. James, of Capitol Heights, died at the scene. Authorities said James was probably crossing Central Avenue in a crosswalk when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not remain on the scene, police said. They later pulled over the driver of a damaged SUV that was speeding in the area, authorities said, but nobody has been arrested in James’s death.

Prince George’s County police, which handles all fatal collisions in Seat Pleasant, continues to investigate.

Later Saturday, around 8 p.m., county officers were called to another collision involving a pedestrian on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington. Quintin Gaston, 27, was crossing the highway at Livingston Road in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured.

Gaston, of Fort Washington, was transported to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

County police are investigating.