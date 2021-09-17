Brown was a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu that was being driven north on Southern Avenue, according to police. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading south on Southern Avenue.
Police said the drivers of both vehicles attempted to turn onto Mississippi Avenue and collided, with the Cherokee striking the passenger side of the Malibu.
No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to police.
Brown death’s came three days after 5-year-old Allison Hart was fatally struck by a van when police said she rode her bicycle into an intersection at 14th and Irving streets in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood.