A woman died after a fire at a home in Northeast Washington. (D.C. Fire)

A woman died after a house fire in Northeast Washington, officials said.

Officials with the D.C. Fire department said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Lawrence Street NE in a two-story home.

The home was engulfed in fire when firefighters arrived, and the woman was rescued from the second floor, but she later died. Another person escaped from the home.

The woman’s name has not been released, pending the notification of her family.

