A man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle collided with a car in the Largo area of Prince George’s County, according to the Maryland State Police.

It was the third fatal motorcycle crash in the Washington area in two days.

The Monday night crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. at Central Avenue and Watkins Park Drive. The motorcycle was going east on Central Avenue and the car’s driver was trying to turn left from the westbound lanes of Central, police said.

They said the victim’s name was withheld until relatives could be notified.

