A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday in the Beltsville, Md., area, officials said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. along the southbound side of Interstate 95 near MD 200.

Maryland State Police said a man, who was not immediately identified, was in the roadway when he was struck by a 2010 Honda Fit. Two passengers who were in the car told authorities that the driver fled after the crash.

All lanes of the southbound side of the highway were closed for several hours.