By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 6, 2021 at 11:38 a.m. UTCA pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run incident in Prince George’s County.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near Allentown and Suitland roads near Joint Base Andrews.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice investigating the incident found the man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Prince George’s County Police did not release his name, pending the notification of his family.Roads in the area were closed for several hours. The crash remains under investigation. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.