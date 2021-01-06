A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run incident in Prince George’s County.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near Allentown and Suitland roads near Joint Base Andrews.

Police investigating the incident found the man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Prince George’s County Police did not release his name, pending the notification of his family.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours. The crash remains under investigation.