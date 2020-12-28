The incident began when police received a call from the Frevert’s wife, who said he was armed and threatening to commit suicide. When officers arrived at the home, her husband left with a weapon and headed to a nearby wooded area.

When Frevert returned to the home’s front porch “still armed with the weapon” he was met by officers, police said. Officials said he was told to drop the weapon and “within seconds” Frevert allegedly “pointed the weapon towards officers” before they fired at him.

Officials said five county police officers fired “almost simultaneously in response to the threat of the firearm being pointed toward them.”

A nearby home was “inadvertently struck by gunfire,” police said. No one at the home was hurt. The five officers were not hurt, nor was the Frevert’s wife.

Amy Ashworth, the commonwealth’s attorney for Prince William County, ruled the actions of the officers were justified and reasonable.

“In this incident, the danger posed by the decedent was real,” Ashworth said in a statement. “Each of the officers expressed that they believed either they, individually, were in danger of being killed or that the other officers present were in danger of being shot or killed.”

Authorities said none of the officers involved in the shooting had previously been involved in similar cases and all have been “cleared to return to duty.”

Officials said the investigation was completed by detectives from the Prince William County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. It was reviewed by the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office to determine any criminal liability.

Jarad Phelps, acting chief of the Prince William County Police Department, said the incident shows the “dangers officers face each day.”

“The officers involved were faced with an imminent deadly situation in a matter of seconds,” Phelps said. “This incident is very tragic for everyone involved and I ask everyone to keep the family and the officers in their thoughts and prayers.”

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Sgt. James Krisner, 35, who has been with the department for 13 years; Master Police Officer Shaun Barrett, 37, with the department for 14 years; Officer Adam Beard, 32, with the department for six years; Officer Ravinder Mehta, 36, with the department for six years; and Officer Ivan Torres, 33, who has spent four years with the department.