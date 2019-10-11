One person was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

They said the victim was found about 7:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Metzerott Road, in the Adelphi area. No name or age was given, and the victim was described only as male.

He was found in a parking lot after a shooting was reported, and he died at the scene, police said. The site is between Riggs Road and New Hampshire Avenue.

