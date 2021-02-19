Police said Thursday that several people had been detained and questioned. No charges were filed, however, and authorities said they are looking for three unidentified men in the case.
Police did not comment on a possible motive. Efforts to reach Zarouaki’s relatives and friends were not successful. It was the first shooting to occur in Georgetown this year. The neighborhood had one homicide in 2020.
There have been 27 homicides in the District this year, up from 22 at this time in 2020. That year ended with the most killings since 2004.