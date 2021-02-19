D.C. police have identified a man who was fatally shot inside a residence near the Georgetown waterfront Thursday afternoon as a 30-year-old from Virginia, according to authorities.

Youness Zarouaki of Alexandria died at a hospital shortly after he was shot about 3:10 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street NW, south of M Street and near the C&O Canal towpath.

Police said Thursday that several people had been detained and questioned. No charges were filed, however, and authorities said they are looking for three unidentified men in the case.

Police did not comment on a possible motive. Efforts to reach Zarouaki’s relatives and friends were not successful. It was the first shooting to occur in Georgetown this year. The neighborhood had one homicide in 2020.

There have been 27 homicides in the District this year, up from 22 at this time in 2020. That year ended with the most killings since 2004.