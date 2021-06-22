“Mr. Stone,” the judge said, “we wish you all the best, continued success, and hope you continue to do very well.”
“Thank you so much,” he said
What no one in the courtroom apparently knew was that detectives were closing in on Stone in an unrelated fatal shooting from two months earlier that had erupted in Gaithersburg as a candlelight vigil for another shooting victim was breaking up. Stone’s subsequent appearance and his promise in court to redeem himself add another layer to the case, in which a lawyer representing Stone said he may have fired in self-defense.
In the Jan. 10 shooting in the Maryland suburb, prosecutors assert that Stone killed Darius Cooper, 25, and inadvertently left behind a left-handed work-glove. They say the glove was later tested to show his DNA was inside it and that when police searched his home, they found a right-handed glove of the same brand.
By the detectives own allegations in the case, though, the shooting grew out of a fight in which the victim had reached for Stone’s gun when it was fired. Stone may have “a valid self-defense argument here,” said Anagha Bharadwaj, an attorney who represented him in court in the shooting case recently. “This is a case where there was an ongoing conflict,” she added.
Stone remains held in jail without bond and is charged with second-degree murder in that case. He is due in court again on July 9.
Stone’s criminal record dates back to at least May 2009, when as a 19-year-old he burglarized a home in Montgomery County, Md. By the time police solved the case and issued a warrant for him, though, Stone and at least two others had driven to Pennsylvania and got involved in a home-invasion turned shootout. That was the crime for which he served 10 years.
Upon his release, Stone sought to clear up the old burglary warrant. His attorney reached a plea deal with prosecutors that recognized how much time he’d been in prison — and the parties agreed not to ask a judge to send him back. They came before the judge on March 15.
“He’s trying to spend his time being as productive as possible and living a law-abiding life,” his attorney, Thomas Mooney, told Circuit Judge Ann Harrington. “Your honor, he had 10 long, long years, day-for-day, to consider his choices moving forward.”
Based on a recording of the brief hearing, Harrington had no obvious reason to think otherwise.
“I appreciate that you’re back out getting on your feet,” she told Stone.
Meanwhile, detectives kept working the Jan. 10 fatal shooting, having submitted evidence taken from the scene, including the left-handed glove, for DNA analysis. Sometime in late May or early June, according to police allegations filed in court, that DNA profile was matched to Stone’s DNA profile that is part of a nationwide, law enforcement database.
On June 15, exactly three months after he’d been to court to resolve the burglary case, police arrested Stone and he was placed back in jail.