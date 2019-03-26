The fatal shooting of a man outside a townhouse in District Heights on Monday stemmed from a domestic dispute that had started earlier in the day, police said.

Damon Proctor, 42, of Lexington Park, Md., and three other people went to a townhouse in the 5000 block of Daventry Terrace “with the intention of continuing a domestic-related dispute” that had started at a different location, Prince George’s County police said.

A physical altercation occurred, and one of the people at the townhouse fired a gun during the confrontation, police said.

Proctor died after being taken to a hospital. A woman who was shot in the leg has been released from the hospital. The shooting had prompted the lockdown of a nearby middle school and high school as authorities investigated and set up a barricade.

The man who shot Proctor spoke voluntarily to detectives last night at police headquarters and was released as authorities continue to investigate, police said.

No one has been charged, police said. Police are still working to conduct interviews and review evidence.

