Police Chief Peter Newsham said detectives “are investigating a potential robbery where marijuana was involved.” He said a weapon and evidence of marijuana was found at the scene.

It was not immediately clear where the shooting precisely occurred. A police report lists the location in the 5200 block of Western Avenue NW.

The rear of that area includes backyards of private homes and a common alley that leads to 45th Street. That area is adjacent to parking for a Lord & Taylor store.

The man who died was identified as Tavon Brown, 20, who lived in Northwest Baltimore. He was found at the location of the shooting and died at a hospital. Police said he was shot in the right side of his back.

A police report says witnesses saw a man “firing a handgun in the direction” of Brown. A woman who answered the phone at Brown’s address declined to comment.

A second man was found about two blocks away, on Harrison Street in Montgomery County, Md. Police said he had been shot in the side and was recovering at a hospital. He could not be reached Friday.

D.C. Council Member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), whose ward includes Friendship Heights, said she learned from police the shooting might be related to marijuana. “I find that information quite disturbing,” she said.

Thursday night’s shooting brought a swarm of police vehicles into a neighborhood unaccustomed to such activity. The police patrol area that includes Friendship Heights and parts of Chevy Chase and American University Park has recorded 15 violent crimes this year, which includes one armed robbery. The shooting Thursday was the first reported in that area this year.

The biggest crime problems in the neighborhood appear to be thefts and burglaries, according to police statistics. Ward 3 has the fewest homicides of the District’s eight wards.