Officers pursued a vehicle a short distance into the District after the shooting, Washington said.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Savannah and 23rd streets in Southeast Washington when the car crashed, she said. The site is less than a half-mile from the border between the county and the District.

AD

Two people were taken into custody, Washington said. One had apparently been shot in the arm, she said. It was unclear how the wound was inflicted. Police did not fire their weapons, Washington said. The wounded person was taken to a hospital, she said.

As of Monday night, there was no indication that charges had been filed. No names were immediately available and no motive was given in the shooting.

AD