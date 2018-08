One person was found fatally shot Tuesday night in the Takoma Park area of Prince George’s County, the county police said.

The victim was described only as male. He appeared to be either a teenager or young adult, police said. No name or age were given.

He was found about 7:10 p.m. in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue on the roadway of a parking lot , said Cpl. Harry Bond, a police spokesman.