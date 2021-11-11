By Clarence WilliamsToday at 6:07 p.m. ESTBy Clarence WilliamsToday at 6:07 p.m. ESTA man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in a busy commercial corridor of Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.Officers found the victim in the 3900 block of Minnesota Ave about 12:43 p.m., officials said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightInvestigators were searching for a black or brown Nissan with District license plates that read GN2418, according the department's Twitter account.Police did not immediately release the victim’s name Thursday, pending notification of next of kin, Gertz said. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...