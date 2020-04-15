One of the men who was shot in the foot and leg told police he believes he was the intended target, according to the affidavit. It appears the man who was killed, Lamar Emmanuel Walters, 38, was a bystander. Walters lived a few blocks from the bodega, also called the Langdon Park Grocery Store.

Police charged Jermaine Harris, 18, of Northwest Washington, with first-degree murder. He was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the help of the FBI. Police are seeking three other men in the case.

Harris’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The wounded man who told police he may have been the target also said he was associated with a crew from Langdon Park and that the shooters were from the Saratoga area in Northeast Washington, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says police intelligence reports show that the Langdon Park crew has aligned with a crew in the Edgewood community to fight against groups from Saratoga Street and a crew from 18th and Monroe streets, which now calls itself “Young World.”

“The beef stems back several years and has resulted in numerous shootings that include several active homicide cases,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Police said one of the victims outside the bodega had just come from a vigil for a friend who had been killed in November 2019 in a hail of 49 bullets, allegedly by members of Young World. Police also said bullet casings from one of the guns used in the bodega incident has been linked to another fatal shooting in January.

The affidavit says police have linked Harris to members of Young World and that they identified him based on witness statements and social media postings. Police said a handgun seen in a rap video involving Harris has a “tactical flashlight” attached that resembles a device found at the crime scene outside the bodega. That flashlight had DNA that matches Harris, according to the affidavit.

Police said the man who died, Walters, was found in the street and was nearly run over by gunmen fleeing in a vehicle. Walters was struck four times and died at a hospital.

Walters’s mother previously said her son, who lived with her, had been on his way to visit a friend who had been paralyzed in a shooting a few years earlier. Walters sometimes went to the bodega to get juice or water before catching a bus across the street.

“He was friendly, lovable and knew everybody,” his mother, Georgyne Johnson-Walters, said soon after the shooting. “He wasn’t into drugs. He didn’t cause problems. If anything, he was the person who would try to help.”

The shooting prompted police to temporarily close the bodega, which once had been a popular fixture of the Langdon Park neighborhood and one of the few places for people to buy snacks, household staples and a cold beer. Some said it once served the best fried chicken in Northeast Washington, and it attracted seniors from a home across the street.

But in recent years, after the store was sold to new owners, the go-to grocery became a place to avoid. Complaints piled up about people loitering outside. A police lieutenant and a member of the D.C. Council teamed up to get the property declared a nuisance after the store advertised a happy hour with strawberry Jell-O shots and police documented drug arrests. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told the liquor board the bodega had become a meeting place for local gangs, and some crew members sold food from a kitchen.

