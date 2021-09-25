By Martin WeilToday at 3:48 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 3:48 a.m. EDTShare this storyA homicide victim was found shot Friday evening in Prince George’s County, police said.The victim, described only as male, was found shortly after 7 p.m. in a building in the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road in the Capitol Heights area, police said. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightHe had gunshot wounds and died at the scene, they said.No information was immediately available about a suspect or motive. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.