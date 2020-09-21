By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 21, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDTOne person was fatally shot and a second was critically wounded Monday night in southern Fairfax County, the police said.The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Hagel Circle, a residential street near Route 1 in the Lorton area.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightNo information was immediately available about a suspect, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the chief spokesman for the county police. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.