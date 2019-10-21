By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 21, 2019 at 8:41 PM EDTA fatal shooting was reported Monday night in the District Heights area of Prince George’s County, the county police said.The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court, said Cpl. Kyndle Johnson, a police spokeswoman.No details were immediately available about the victim’s age or gender.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy