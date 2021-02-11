Investigators think Onyeuka was targeted, but police declined to say why they think the shooting was not random.
After the shooting, a suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue. The suspect is described as a slim, light-skinned Black male, about six feet tall and with his hair in braids or twists.
Police responded to the scene, and Onyeuka was pronounced dead. He was shot in the upper body.
A Virginia medical examiner ruled Onyeuka’s death a homicide Thursday, police said.
Detectives are continuing to investigate leads and conduct interviews, police said. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call authorities. Onyeuka’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.
The homicide was the first of the year in Fairfax County.