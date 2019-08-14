A fatal shooting was reported Tuesday evening in Capitol Heights, Md., a town within Prince George’s County.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Folgate Court shortly before 7 p.m. and found the victim lying on the ground, said Mark Cummings, chief of the Capitol Heights police.

He said the victim died at a hospital. The victim was male, but no other identifying information was released.

Cummings said police were “pretty sure” that the victim and his assailant knew each other.

