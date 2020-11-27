Police said they responded to the apartment complex for a report of an unconscious person.
They found one man in a sixth floor hallway with a gunshot wound to his ear, police said in a report. Police found a second man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his head, the report says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the man who died as Edward Pearson, 39. Police said he had no fixed address.
About 1 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 700 block of Atlantic Street SE for a reported shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was identified as Brahem Furtick, 42, of Southeast Washington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police provided no other details about the shooting.
Homicides in the District have increased about 20 percent from this time in 2019, which set a decade high.