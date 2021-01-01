Brothers’ attorney with the D.C. Public Defender Service could not be reached on Friday. A court hearing for Brothers is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Brothers was arrested in September and charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that occurred about 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, in the 4200 block of 6th Street SE. Police said the victim, Deron Leake, 27, of Southeast, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was shot in the leg.

Police said in an arrest affidavit the wounded man told detectives he saw a gunman shoot Leake and then shoot him. That man said he returned fire from his .22 caliber handgun. Police said they found a loaded .380 caliber handgun under Leake’s body.

Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from an argument about whether the suspect and victim knew each other. Relatives for Leake could not be reached on Friday.

Brothers was ordered detained in the D.C. jail pending trial.

On Thursday, police filed another first-degree murder charge against Brothers, stemming from a shooting that occurred about 1:15 a.m. on June 16, 2019 in the 4300 block of 4th Street Southeast, adjacent to Hendley Elementary School.

The victim, Arkeem Jackson, 30, of Southeast, died at a hospital. Police said a woman also was shot and wounded, and suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court, Brothers was inside a silver Nissan Altima that pulled up to a group of people clustered near a bank of apartment mailboxes on 4th Street.

Witnesses told police two men jump from the vehicle and fired guns. Police said they recovered 18 shell casings from two different caliber firearms, and that Jackson was struck 11 times. He collapsed on the street between two parked cars.

The affidavit says the day after the shooting, Brothers drove by the scene in the silver Nissan and shouted to a group of people, “Going down, one by one, one by one.” As he sped away, police said people in the group chased him, firing guns, hitting the Nissan seven times. Brothers was not injured.

Authorities said they found a bullet casing near the Nissan’s windshield wiper that matched bullets that struck Jackson, among other evidence. Police said they accumulated evidence over several months, including a bullet casing wedged by the Nissan’s windshield wiper that matched the bullets that struck Jackson and a gun linked to the killing in the possession of one of Brothers’ relatives who was pulled over during a traffic stop.