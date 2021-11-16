Police said they arrested a suspect, Malik Williams, 22, of Capitol Heights, and charged him with second-degree murder while armed. He could make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday; it could not be learned if he has an attorney. Efforts to reach Williams’s family were not successful.
The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. following a collision involving four vehicles.
Police initially described it as possibly motivated by road rage but have since backed off that version.
Butler’s wife, Dominique Butler, 34, said her husband discovered his Honda missing from their house Monday morning. Dominique Butler said she drove home from her job as an assistant school principal in her Jeep Wrangler.
The couple dropped off their 2-year-old daughter at day care and then drove back to the school, where Dominique Butler returned to work.
She said her husband took her Jeep and went looking for his Honda.
Police said in a statement that their investigation shows “this offense began as a dispute between the decedent and the suspect over the suspect’s possession of the decedent’s vehicle.”
Police said they have no indication the suspect and victim knew each other; they also said there is no record of the Honda being reported stolen to authorities. It was not clear how Williams obtained the car, police said.
Police said it appears Butler found his Honda being driven on 45th Street. It is unclear what happened between that sighting and the crash. At the intersection, police said it appears Butler drove the Jeep into the back of his Honda, causing a chain-reaction crash.
Police said the driver of Butler’s Honda got out and fired into the Jeep. Butler was found dead next to the vehicle.
Police said there were two children in the back seat of the Honda who had been with the suspect.
Dominique Butler said her husband had a side job driving party buses and working as a driver, which included taking rap stars around the District. He was known as “Denzel the Driver” because he resembled the actor Denzel Washington.
“He was hard-working. He was humble,” Dominique Butler said, noting in addition to their 2-year-old daughter, he had two grown children from a previous relationship, ages 25 and 26. “He was full of love and dignity, and his family meant the world to him.”
Dominique Butler said the couple had worked their way from little and were proud of what they had accomplished. “I think it just didn’t sit well with him that someone would come to our house and steal our car,” she said.
Also on Tuesday, police said Albert Young, 62, of Southeast, was fatally shot about 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road SE.
And police identified Nathaniel Martin, 68, of Southeast, as the man fatally shot Monday about 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of 14th Street SE, in Anacostia.