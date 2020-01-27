A few hours after the stabbing, D.C. police arrested Angel Moses, 23, of no fixed address, after she was spotted in Dupont Circle. She was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Police also arrested an alleged accomplice, Edward Everstine, 29, also with no fixed address, and charged him with being an accessory after the fact. In court documents, police said he was arrested on a Metro train at Gallery Place and was carrying a kitchen knife in a duffle bag.

Witnesses told police that Moses appeared to be the aggressor in the altercation. According to the court documents, Moses told police she lived in a shelter and went to Union Station to buy K2, or synthetic marijuana. She told police that Williams refused to sell to her “because she owed him five dollars from a previous unpaid transaction.”

Moses also told police that as the altercation escalated, the two pushed each other. She “stated that she did not know that she stabbed” the victim, according to the court documents.