A man was stabbed and fatally wounded early Friday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

They said Edwin Richardson, 49, of Southeast, was found fatally wounded about 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Avenue SE. The site is in the Congress Heights area, near Malcolm X Avenue.

Richardson was brought to a hospital, but he died there, the police said.

