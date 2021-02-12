By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 13, 2021 at 4:14 a.m. UTCA man was fatally stabbed Thursday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.The man was found shortly after 4 a.m. in the block of K Street just east of North Capitol Street, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe had stab wounds and died at the scene, they said.His name was withheld until relatives could be notified, the police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy