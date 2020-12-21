Police said in court papers the attack had left Green-Lee paralyzed. Police said Green-Lee died Nov 4, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide related to the stabbing. Police announced the finding last week.
The suspect was identified as Matthew Walker, 22, of Northeast. He had been detained on a charge of assault with intent to kill, which has now been upgraded to second-degree murder, according to D.C. police.
Walker also faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Feb. 14, 2019 when a gunman wearing a jogging suit and a mask opened fire inside Trojan Labor, a temporary employment service in the 1700 block of Hamlin Street NE.
Police said David A. Remen, 32, a day laborer from La Crosse, Wis., was killed, and the owner of the business was wounded.
Authorities have not listed motives in either the fatal stabbing or the fatal shooting. Court records show Walker has underwent psychiatric evaluation at St. Elizabeths Hospital.
Walker has been ordered detained and a hearing is scheduled on both murder cases in April in D.C. Superior Court. His attorney did not respond to an interview request.