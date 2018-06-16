A 27-year-old Woodbridge man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died Tuesday night after apparently sideswiping a car at high speed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County.

Jorge Ranulfo Sanchez Jr. was riding a 2011 Suzuki GSX shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday when the crash happened, Virginia State Police said. Sanchez was one of two motorcyclists traveling at high speed west on I-66 in the Falls Church area of Fairfax when he apparently struck a 2001 Jaguar XK8 about a mile east of the Dulles Toll Road exit, police said. The police had previously reported the crash was in Arlington County.

Sanchez’s Suzuki then veered off the left side of the interstate and struck the guardrail. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jaguar was not injured.