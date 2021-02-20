According to police, at around 5:58 p.m. authorities arrived to a call for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they discovered Freeman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound with no signs of life. Officers also saw another man, later identified as Woods, armed with a shotgun nearby. Police said after Woods failed to obey an officer’s command to lower his weapon, the officer fired their service weapon, striking Woods. Woods was hospitalized with nonlife threatening injuries, police said.
The chaotic scene resulted in numerous police officers, including Acting Chief Robert J. Contee III to descend on the area. Contee and other city leaders cited the shooting as another example of a proliferation of firearms in the city.
A woman who answered the phone at Woods’s residence Saturday morning declined to comment on the incident.
The officer involved in the shooting, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy during an investigation of a shooting involving a police officer. Police said the officers had activated their body worn cameras and investigators were now reviewing the footage.
Magda Jean Louis contributed to this report.