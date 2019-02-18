One fatality was reported late Tuesday night in a car crash on Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County.

Police reported the crash about 11 p.m. near Berry Road.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Last month, three children were killed in a crash on Indian Head. That crash prompted legislators to say they planned to pursue measures increasing the number of speed cameras on the road.

